A Baton Rouge man and his young child are dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in was engulfed in flames after a hit and run on Interstate 110 South on Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola, authorities responded to reports of Chevrolet Silverado on fire near Chippewa Street shortly before 6 a.m.
Two of the car's occupants, Christopher Fisher, 48, and his son, 3-year-old Christopher Fisher III, died at the scene, Coppola said. A 41-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Coppola said an initial investigation suggested that the driver of the Silverado was traveling south in the right lane on Interstate 110 when they attempted to change lanes and crashed into another vehicle.
The collision caused the Silverado's driver to lose control, strike a concrete guardrail and flip over before bursting into flames, Coppola said. It was not clear whether Fisher or the unidentified woman was driving at the time of the crash.
Coppola added that the investigation is ongoing.
Julia Guilbeau contributed to this report.