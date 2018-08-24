Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joshua Barber, 30, 3212 Crestaire Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and distributing/manufacturing Schedule IV drugs.
- Trevia Brown, 34, 7843 Baja Drive Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Damian Foreman, 33, 20520 Justin Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.
- Jacob Foreman, 18, 15693 Alphonse Forbes Road, Pride, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Craig Pourciau, 54, 18115 Magnolia Bend, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI and disobey red light.
- Daniel Prescott, 61, 13950 East Reed Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, flight from an officer and reckless operation.