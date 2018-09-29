Investigators have not been able to substantiate reports that shots were fired just blocks away from the Southern University homecoming parade on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

A caller reported to police that shots were fired around 10 a.m. near Somerset Street and Harding Boulevard, which is two blocks south of the parade route, McKneely said. Officers responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the caller or any evidence that shots were actually fired.

Campus Alert: There was no shooting that happened ON the Southern University Campus on today, campus is safe and all game day activities including tailgating are going on as scheduled. #KeepingJagsSafe — Southern Univ. P.D (@SUBRPoliceDept) September 29, 2018

Southern University Police Department posted on Twitter that there was no shooting on the campus. They reported that campus is safe and all activities will continue as scheduled.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed the parade rolling before everyone abruptly started running.

The parade ran south along Elm Grove Garden Drive before turning right on Fairchild Street and then right on Scenic Highway. It started at 8 a.m.

A separate shooting was reported Saturday afternoon near the university on Sora Street and Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKnely Jr. said. That shooting was reported around 1:13 p.m. The victim's condition is not immediately known.

