A woman shot and killed as she stood with her toddler in the front yard of their Cadillac Street home was a bystander in a fight between juveniles, Baton Rouge police said Thursday.
At the time of the shooting, family of Dolores Jackson, 36, say she was walking back home from an afternoon at the park with her 3-year-old son, who was unable to rouse his mother after she was struck by two bullets.
"There were two girls who got into an argument. They were fighting and a white truck pulled up," said Ken Watson, who identified himself as Jackson's brother-in-law. "A man with a gun was hanging out of the window of a white SUV or suburban, something like that."
It's not clear who fired the fatal shot, but BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely confirmed that juveniles were involved.
"She wasn't involved in the accident," he said. "Some people were shooting and she was struck."
Jackson was struck once in the head and once in the neck and died at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.