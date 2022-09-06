Traffic backed up for 7 miles Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 12 westbound in Livingston Parish after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Louisiana Attorney General's Office contacted the Sheriff's Office just after 3 p.m. requesting additional aid in arresting Steven McCarthy at a fast food location in Albany. He had warrants for possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Before deputies arrived, McCarthy fled the scene and later struck another vehicle on I-12. The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, while McCarthy was uninjured, officials said.
McCarthy, age and address unavailable Tuesday, was taken into custody and booked on the above charges, along with aggravated flight, two additional counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and negligent injuring.
The investigation is ongoing.