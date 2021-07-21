A Baton Rouge police officer was fired for policy violations about a month after he was arrested on domestic abuse battery, officials said.

David MacAulay, 41, joined the department three years earlier. News of his termination came Wednesday night, just hours after BRPD confirmed another officer's firing earlier that day amid an ongoing corruption investigation focused on the BRPD narcotics division.

BRPD officer arrested on domestic abuse battery, accused of using 'tactical hold' on wife A Baton Rouge police officer was booked into jail early Thursday after his wife told investigators she fled their apartment in fear when he be…

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. cited policy violations but provided no other details about whether MacAulay's recent arrest factored into his termination. Department policy includes a clause about criminal law violations, which often forbid an officer from remaining on the force.

MacAulay was booked into jail in May after his wife told investigators she fled their apartment in fear when he became physically abusive during an argument, at one point using a "tactical hold" to keep her pinned to the ground.

The woman told investigators he had been abusive twice before, but she chose not to report the incidents because he could lose his job, according to a police report.

MacAulay was placed on paid leave right after his arrest.