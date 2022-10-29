An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first to admit guilt in the assault that caused millions in damage, left seven dead and injured dozens, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Vaughn Gordon of Lafayette signed a statement saying he traveled with a friend to Washington, D.C., to join the “Stop the Steal” rally protesting Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. He later marched to the Capitol and entered the building along with several thousand other rioters around 2 p.m. as the attack intensified, according to the statement signed by Gordon and filed in federal court.
Gordon signed the statement a month ago while pleading guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building — a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of six months in prison, five years’ probation and a $5,000 fine. He had previously pleaded not guilty. Court records show a federal judge in Washington set his sentencing for January.
Gordon's attorney did not return messages Friday.
The Jan. 6 riot materialized after a crowd of people who, like Gordon, traveled to Washington, D.C., based on the false belief that former President Donald Trump defeated Biden in the 2020 election. The riot temporarily disrupted Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory as the crowd clashed with Capitol Police, destroyed property and forced entry into the capitol.
Court documents say Gordon wore goggles to protect himself from tear gas being deployed by law enforcement against the crowd that day. He posted photos on Facebook showing himself inside the rotunda, with the caption, “Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas.”
Gordon later told a reporter that he did not participate in any violence that day.
“It was chaos. It was mayhem. It was surreal,” Gordon told The Advocate several days after the attack, before his arrest. “But I can tell you right now, the rampant destruction and the violence that they’re talking about us is not true."
Federal prosecutors estimate that 140 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol. One died during the assault and two died by suicide in the days afterwards, according to news reports.
The three alleged rioters from Louisiana arrested to date represent a small fraction of people booked in a probe the DOJ calls “unprecedented in speed and scale.” Agents have arrested at least 880 alleged rioters so far, the DOJ says, on charges ranging from assaulting police officers to obstructing congressional proceedings.
The other Louisiana arrestees are a New Orleans man who prosecutors say wore a body camera and a tactical vest adorned with a logo of the far-right Three Percenters militia, and a Caddo Parish man who allegedly pledged on social media to return to the Capitol in subsequent days, a Justice Department affidavit claims.
The New Orleans man, Matthew LeBrun, was arrested April 13 of this year on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parade, and demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building, federal court records show.
Photos filed in court by federal prosecutors show the New Orleans bail bondsman near clashes with police. Prosecutors say he entered the Capitol through a window smashed by a co-defendant, Steven Miles of Florida, who is accused of attacking police officers.
A judge in May granted LeBrun pretrial release, records show, under conditions that he submit to supervision by a federal pretrial office in Louisiana, surrender his passport and stay away from Washington, D.C., except for court proceedings, among other conditions. He is scheduled to next appear in court in January. His attorney did not immediately return a phone message.
Arrested just days after the riot was Cody Connell of Vivian, a town north of Shreveport in the upper northwest reaches of Louisiana. Prosecutors say law enforcement learned of Connell joined in the riot after an anonymous person sent a screenshot of comments he made on his own Facebook profile.
“I have more videos of us breaching the Capitol but not gonna post them,” Connell wrote, according to court documents. “We will be back and it will be a lot worse than yesterday!”
Arrested on eight counts including obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, Connell has also been granted pretrial release on condition that he not leave Louisiana, court records show.
A federal public defender representing Connell did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday. Connell has a court hearing scheduled for November.