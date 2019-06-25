Emergency crews rendered aid to a gunshot victim on Eaton Street in Baton Rouge late Tuesday afternoon, though authorities believe the shooting occurred a short distance away.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said crews responded not long after 4 p.m. to the 3700 block of Eaton Street, which is between Mohican Street and Winbourne Avenue.
The victim's condition was not immediately available.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said investigators believe the shooting occurred at a different location, possibly near the Mohican-Prescott Crossover, which is not far from where the victim was found.