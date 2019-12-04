Authorities have arrested three suspects accused of burglarizing nearly two dozen vehicles in Livingston Parish.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the break-ins began in October in the Woodland Crossing subdivision.
"Twenty-three vehicle burglaries, along with one auto theft, have been tied to these three suspects," Sheriff Jason Ard said.
On Oct. 17, a vehicle was reportedly stolen from the neighborhood. With the help of BRPD, the sheriff's office says the vehicle was recovered in Baton Rouge the following day.
Detectives identified and arrested Tyelin Gray, 18, Termaine Nelson, 19, and Deshawn Stewart, 22, all of Baton Rouge.
Each were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
"Special thanks to the residents and victims involved in these cases for working with us. Your cooperation is key."
All items from the burglaries were recovered, officials said.