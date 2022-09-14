LSU said Wednesday that federal marshals had arrested a 19-year-old man wanted in an attempted armed robbery and attempted first degree murder case following a shooting near a dormitory last month.
Clarence Hypolite, 19, had been sought in the Aug. 19 shooting outside West Laville Hall. The victim had met Hypolite during LSU Welcome Week, the university said previously.
"It was not a random crime and involved two individuals who were known to each other," the school said in the week after the shooting.
According to LSU Police, Hypolite had asked the student if he could charge his phone in a nearby car belonging to one of the victim's friends. When the phone was charged, Hypolite pulled a gun and started rifling through the victim's pockets, LSU said, and that, in a later struggle, Hypolite shot the victim.
Details of the arrest weren't immediately known.
The shooting was among several incidents reported to police early this semester and prompted the university to notify parents that it was working to keep their children safe.
A kidnapping was reported Aug. 24 but LSU Police said later that no crime had occurred. On Aug. 25, LSU Police said a man attempted to kidnap a woman near Acadian Hall while posing as a meal delivery driver. The delivery service said the perpetrator had hacked into their system.