A body was found Sunday morning in a trash can near a Baton Rouge apartment complex, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
The body was discovered at about 7:45 a.m. at 11445 Bard Ave., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
This is a developing story.
A body was found Sunday morning in a trash can near a Baton Rouge apartment complex, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
The body was discovered at about 7:45 a.m. at 11445 Bard Ave., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
This is a developing story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission