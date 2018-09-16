Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Allison Houston, 37, 21020 Strickland Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Carlin Terry, 27, 440 Rodney Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Weston Ware, 27, 2335 Palm St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Charles Young, 28, 4 Cathy Drive, Luling, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway.