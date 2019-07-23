One suspect has been arrested and police said additional arrests are pending in the Baton Rouge nightclub shooting last month that left seven people injured amid a summer spike in gun violence across Louisiana's capital city.

Cadonovan Sanchezz Robinson, 24, was arrested Tuesday on attempted first-degree murder. The shooting occurred June 29 at Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, a nightclub across the street from the Bon Carré Town Center in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said more arrests are pending, but he declined to share specifics because of the ongoing investigation. Officers obtained video footage of the entire altercation. The shooting "caused us to get a lot of attention and make national headlines," Paul said.

During a press conference on the arrest, the police chief encouraged Baton Rouge residents to keep calling with information and to "keep talking."

Investigators said at the time that several people in the club got into an altercation that escalated quickly. Police said shots were fired both inside and outside the club and seven people were injured.

The shooting capped a rash of gun violence in late June that left Baton Rouge residents and leaders alarmed.

