A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in an armed robbery and killing earlier this month at a North Donmoor Avenue apartment building.

Damian Dowels was booked on first-degree murder in the Aug. 3 death of 22-year-old Samuel Chocico, who was found shot multiple times in his apartment.

A witness told police that a unknown man had pistol whipped Chocico and demanded money, according to Dowels' arrest report. Chocico handed over his wallet, and then the suspect took two cell phones from the home. The suspect then shot and killed Chocico, then left on a blue bicycle, his report says.

Detectives later found surveillance video from the apartment that showed Dowels leaving the apartments at the time of the killing on a blue bike. They also saw that he was wearing yellow gloves at the time of the crime, the report says.

Investigators later found two cell phones next to two yellow gloves in a nearby storm drain, and were able to take DNA profile from the gloves that matched Dowels.

+2 Man, 22, shot dead during home invasion at North Donmoor apartments in Baton Rouge, officials say A 22-year-old man was shot to death Saturday morning after someone broke into his North Donmoor Avenue apartment and robbed him, Baton Rouge P…