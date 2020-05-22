sirens stock police lights

File photo

A 54-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a fatal crash early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police reported.

The incident took place around around 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Monte Sano Avenue, spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling down Monte Sano Avenue when it left the roadway, striking a chain link fence and a wooden utility pole.

Stanley Norwood, the driver, was pronounced deceased on scene, Coppola said. Authorities believe that he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

