Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has been selected as a subject-matter expert for the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Paul was chosen to be a member on the organization's Policy Center Advisory Group, according to a press release. The IACP Law Enforcement Policy Center identifies leading practices and provides sound guidance to the law enforcement profession. The center assists in developing policies for individual departments, from COVID-19 to standards of police conduct.
Members are selected from law enforcement officers who possess a generalized knowledge of the field, experience in policy development and strong critical thinking skills.
“This honor comes as no surprise as Chief Paul’s leadership and experience have received national attention for some time now,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This is yet another example of how Chief Paul is helping to create a safe, hopeful and healthy society in our community and beyond.”
Paul's term of membership is effective immediately. It will end October 2023.