A 69-year-old man is dead after a speeding car hit another vehicle parked at his home, causing it to ram into his house early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police reported.
A 2008 Infiniti G35 traveling at a high rate of speed ran into a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder parked at a group home around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Victoria Drive, according to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. The resultant wreck killed a resident, who was sleeping in the home when the crash occurred. The incident is being investigated as a hit and run.
Police are not releasing the identity of the victim, but said he was a resident of the group home. No other injuries were reported.
The driver fled the scene on foot, McKneely said. No one is in custody at this time, he said late Saturday morning.