Oscar Lozada will be extradited to East Baton Rouge Parish from Texas in coming days to face accusations that he killed his wife in 2011 before fleeing to Venezuela with their young daughter.
On Sept. 25, Lozada waived extradition, which means he's not disputing the extradition process and will be transported back to Louisiana soon. He was booked into Maverick County jail on Sept. 13 and signed an extradition waiver 12 days later.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Louisiana authorities have 10 business days from the date Lozada signed the waiver to bring him to East Baton Rouge. Lozada will be booked into Parish Prison once he arrives.
Moore said he anticipates presenting the case to a grand jury sometime within the next couple months. He said the case could move faster than usual because it's already been seven years in the making.
Lozada faces one count of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 2011. Authorities found her blood in the garage of the couple's Baton Rouge home after Oscar Lozada had left the country with their daughter, but investigators have not found the woman's body.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives spent years tracking Lozada's whereabouts in Venezuela — a country that does not cooperate with U.S. law enforcement investigations. Lozada in recent months had moved to Mexico, where local authorities assisted in his arrest. He was booked into jail in Texas because that was the closest point of entry into the U.S.
Sylviane Lozada came to the U.S. from Belgium to earn her doctorate at LSU and then taught French and Spanish at Brusly High School for several years before her death.
The couple's daughter, Angelina, now 12 years old, is staying with a foster family in Baton Rouge and has been reunited with some of her mother's relatives from Belgium.