The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting death of local resident Billy Harrington, one of five homicides in the city this week.

The suspect, Demond Mack, is wanted on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon relating to the slaying. Harrington was found shot to death at his home in the 2100 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 2:10 p.m. Monday.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said earlier this week that several people had come forward with information about the shooting, and said the department was following strong leads in the case.

Harrington's death is one of five in for the parish. Authorities investigated three homicides in a 24-hour period until Wednesday afternoon following Harrington's death, surging November's homicide number to 12 in the parish.

Baton Rouge police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.