Deputies are searching for a person they say seriously injured someone else in a shooting that stemmed from a "domestic incident" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the complex, located at 11777 Nicholson Drive, shortly after 12:30 p.m.
One person was transported to a hospital.
No more information was available Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story.