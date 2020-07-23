Two people who were critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night on Dalton Street have died from their injuries, Baton Rouge police said in a press release Thursday morning.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the shooting happened while a group of people were filming a rap video around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dalton near North 38th Street.

25-year-old D'Andre Mills and 31-year-old Landon Johnson, both of Baton Rouge, were taken to the hospital where they later died, McKneely said.

+2 2 critically injured in shooting during filming of rap video, BRPD says Two people were critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening on Dalton Street, Baton Rouge Police said.

Police are investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.