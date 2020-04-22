A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that left one dead in March, police said.
Authorities arrested Rickey Allen Anderson, 51, of 1144 N. 44th St., said Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said investigators believe Anderson was involved in the death of John Armstrong, also 51. Armstrong was discovered on March 11 in a front yard on North 44th Street suffering from gunshot injuries.
The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force assisted the Police Department in apprehending Anderson, Coppola said, and an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a role in his arrest.
Anderson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder.