A Livingston Parish woman was arrested Sunday on a count of first-offense DWI and other counts after the minivan she was driving went off the road, critically injuring two passengers, including a 6-year-old child, State Police said.
Hanna Revoir was driving north on La. 1019 near Watson at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when her 2020 Chrysler Pacifica went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Revoir and two of the passengers had seatbelts on and sustained moderate injuries. The remaining two passengers, one of which was the 6-year-old, were unrestrained and are in critical condition at the hospital, State Police said.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Revoir, and a toxicology sample was obtained from her for further analysis. Revoir, who is a convicted felon, was also found with a firearm.
Revoir, 29, of Livingston Parish, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on counts of first-offense DWI with child endangerment, careless operation of a vehicle, open container of alcohol in the vehicle, no child restraint, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, four counts of vehicular negligent injuring, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and no driver's license.
The crash remains under investigation, state police said.