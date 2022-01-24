A man who allegedly shot at his wife — and at responding law enforcement officers before setting his house on fire, then apparently killing himself — had been ordered by a court to stay away from the woman because of domestic violence.
The gunshots and fire Sunday night forced an evacuation in part of the Hermitage neighborhood off Gardere Lane.
Kendrick Holland, 41, shot at his wife around 8:20 p.m., and deputies were called to the scene, Hicks said. When they arrived, the deputies heard more shots and took cover; one of their cars was hit twice, but the deputy was not.
At one point, Holland emerged from the house and appeared to throw something under the carport, which started a fire, Hicks said. Flames began to spread through the house, and nearby homes were evacuated.
The St. George Fire Department was called to the scene, and deputies told them they were dealing with an active shooter, spokesperson Margaret "Meg" Kling said.
Crews worked on extinguishing the fire from a safe location with the protection of the Sheriff's Office SWAT team. When they realized the shooter was inside, firefighters were able to spray the house from above, using an aerial ladder and hoses.
The fire did not spread to nearby homes and was put out within two hours.
Sunday was not the first alleged incident of violence at the house, according to court records.
Holland was arrested last March on a domestic abuse count involving child endangerment. He was accused of punching his wife in the face when she said he needed to clean the pool; their two children were present during the fight, documents say.
A protective order was filed as a condition of Holland's bond. It was not scheduled to expire until March 2022, meaning he had apparently violated the restraining order by being close enough to shoot at his wife.
The threat of a potential shooter forced police and firefighters to take unusual steps to bring the fire under control.
The aerial ladder, which went high in the air above the burning house, had piping that poured down 1,000 gallons of water per minute, Kling said.
"It put out the majority of the fire," she said. "When the firefighters went in at about 10 p.m., it was, unfortunately, with the assumption that the man inside was down."
The fire had burned the house to the point that firefighters and officers could see through the structure, Kling said. Firefighters were able to recover Holland's body; the coroner will make a final determination on the cause of death.
No other injuries were reported.
"We have had some difficult situations such as this in the past," Kling said.
For example, the department has responded to fires that have reportedly been set by a suspect who is still inside, deemed dangerous, she said. And they have had to fight a fire, with law enforcement help, at a house where there was a violent domestic scene happening in the house next door at the same time, Kling said.
"If we get hurt, we can't help anybody else, so we have to keep that in mind," she said.