Baton Rouge fire investigators say they arrested a man and accused him of aggravated arson after a suspicious fire in Zachary.
The fire department said the person arrested was DeAndre Duncan, 36. It did not list a hometown for Duncan.
BRFD spokesman Justin Hill said the Zachary Fire Department had gone to a home on Florida Street in Zachary and asked the Baton Rouge department to provide investigators.
"After gathering evidence at the scene, they were able to determine that a vehicle was set on fire and that fire spread to the home," Hill said.
The sheriff's department assisted.