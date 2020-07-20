A man accused of setting a fire earlier this month near the home of his ex-girlfriend, who was at home at the time, was arrested Monday, a St. George Fire Protection District spokesman said.
Shortly after noon on July 5, a passerby saw a large pile of debris burning in the driveway of a home, about 10 feet from the house itself, in the 8600 block of Antioch Road and called 911.
The occupant of the house told firefighters her ex-boyfriend, Timothy Keith, had set the fire, after threatening to do so in texts and phone calls to herself and a male occupant of the house after a heated argument, Eldon Ledoux, fire department spokesman, said in a statement.
Investigators learned that Keith had also made a prank 911 call earlier on the morning of the fire to the same address, resulting in a multi-agency response, as a way to harass the residents, Ledoux said.
St. George Fire Protection District investigators arrested Keith on Monday morning. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of simple arson and one count of criminal mischief.