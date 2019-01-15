A female victim was pronounced dead after a reported shooting Tuesday evening in a quiet Sherwood Forest neighborhood.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the coroner had been contacted not long after crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m.
He said late Tuesday that the victim appears to be female.
The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Brookshire Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood off Goodwood Boulevard just north of Old Hammond Highway.
A body could be seen lying on the ground next to a vehicle with its driver's side window shot out that appeared to have run off the road and come to rest in someone's lawn. The body was in the grass on the driver's side of the vehicle, which was parked at an angle.
Few people gathered on the scene Tuesday night. But those who did said crime is rare in the neighborhood, which is filled with large brick houses and manicured lawns.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said on the scene Tuesday night that it's still much too early in the investigation to tell what happened or why.
Jonathan Ricard, who lives in the house across the street from where the shooting occurred, said he heard raised voices and a man tell someone to "get out the car." Then he heard one gunshot and a woman yelled: "He shot me."
Ricard said he then ran inside his house and looked out the window, where he could see another neighbor had already started performing CPR on the victim.
Baton Rouge police brought a K9 to the scene and the dog appeared to be following a scent around the area. Authorities didn't say what the dog was tracking.