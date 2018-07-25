A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday after he had "sexual conversations" online with an undercover officer pretending to be underage, according to a Louisiana State Police arrest report.
The officer was conducting investigations on several unnamed social media sites when 21-year-old Destiny Louis Hampton reached out to the officer, according to the report. The officer repeatedly told Hampton that he was a 16-year-old juvenile, but Hampton still engaged in sexual conversations and propositioned the officer for sex, State Police said.
Hampton was arrested after the officer arranged to meet up with him to have sex. Hampton, of 29598 South Cedar St., Baton Rouge, was booked in Parish Prison on indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.