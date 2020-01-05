An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was killed following a fight with another inmate, corrections officials said Sunday.
Major Jones, 32, suffered fatal injuries after the fight broke out around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Jones was pronounced dead about an hour later after being brought to the prison's medical center.
Authorities said that 30-year-old Gary Francois — an inmate serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder — was involved in the fight.
It wasn't immediately known why the men were fighting.
Jones had been serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Sabine Parish. He had been serving his sentence at the prison since June 2017, officials said.
An autopsy will be performed this week, and possible criminal charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy, the corrections department said.