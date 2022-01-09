Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were not looking for Deaughn Willis when they knocked on the door of a Baton Rouge apartment Saturday afternoon.

They were looking for his twin brother Keaughn Willis, who was suspected of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend earlier that day and driving to the Alexandria area, where she ultimately broke a car window and fled to safety, according to police.

But when police sought to question their suspect, his twin allegedly answered the door armed with a gun and pointed it at the officers. An East Baton Rouge deputy opened fire in response, leaving Deaughn Willis, 25, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

State Police, the agency tasked with investigating the deadly shooting, identified the man who died in a news release Sunday afternoon. Officials said troopers would "continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident to ensure a complete and thorough investigation" before turning over their findings to the East Baton Rouge district attorney.

The case, which quickly escalated into gunfire around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Brook apartment complex off George O'Neal Road, comes on the heels of a holiday spike in domestic abuse arrests across East Baton Rouge Parish. Such investigations often present volatile situations for law enforcement, resulting in heightened risk for everyone involved.

The investigation that led officers to the apartment complex began several hours earlier, when the Baton Rouge Police Department received a complaint about the alleged kidnapping from relatives of the victim. City police identified Keaughn Willis as a suspect, whom they were trying to contact at the Spring Brook apartment complex. But they requested assistance from East Baton Rouge deputy sheriffs because the address is outside city limits.

While all city police officers are equipped with body cameras, deputies are not — though the process of getting them outfitted with bodycams is underway — so footage of the shooting will likely be limited.

Not long after learning that law enforcement had killed his brother, the kidnapping suspect was arrested and the victim was found safe.

According to his arrest report, Keaughn Willis got into a fight with the pregnant woman Saturday morning. During the argument, he "grabbed her with both his hands and forcefully pulled her inside of his vehicle," the report says.

He said he was taking her to Oklahoma and refused her desperate requests to get out, according to police. While driving, he pulled her hair, spoke to her using derogatory language and took her cellphone, police said.

Finally, Keaughn Willis parked somewhere in Alexandria and tried to rape her, according to the police report. He eventually gave up and continued driving. After asking again to be released, the woman somehow broke the front passenger-side window of the car, and when Keaughn Willis finally pulled over, she climbed out the window and ran away, police said.

Hours later, he showed up to the apartment where his twin brother had been killed, officials said. There, he was taken into custody and booked on the following counts: simple kidnapping, domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim, attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery.

Court records show Keaughn Willis has a documented history of domestic abuse. He was arrested most recently in June and accused of beating a pregnant woman, including kicking her in the stomach, court records show.

Police said he sent the victim threatening text messages and posted on Facebook that he was going to kill her. The victim told police "this is an ongoing problem" because her abuser "does not stop," according to an arrest report.

Keaughn Willis was arrested on domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and improper telephone communication. He posted $10,000 bond and agreed to several conditions, including a signed declaration that he possessed no firearms. A protective order was issued, forbidding him from coming within 100 yards of the victim.

After the defendant failed to appear in court for his November arraignment in that case, the judge issued a bench warrant.

About four years earlier, Keaughn Willis caught his first domestic violence charges. He was arrested in September 2017 after Baton Rouge police responded to complaints about a couple fighting at a house off Hyacinth Avenue. The responding officers witnessed Keaughn Willis threatening the victim with a metal pipe, police reports show.

The woman in that case told police he had forcibly taken her money, hit her multiple times on her head and body, then grabbed her throat and choked her. He finally picked up the metal pipe, but she kept backing away, police said in their report.

When police arrived on scene, Keaughn Willis "took a handgun out of his pants and forcibly put it into her pants," the victim told officers.

He admitted to fighting with the victim about car keys and taking her money, according to the report. He also admitted to giving her a gun when police arrived, the report says. He was arrested and later charged with simple robbery and felony domestic abuse battery. He ultimately pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2019 and was placed on probation.

Court records show he attended domestic violence classes and community service. After he completed a year on probation without new arrests, a judge decided to dismiss the charges and set aside his convictions in March 2021 — three months before he would again be arrested on domestic violence charges.

Deaughn Willis also had been arrested on domestic violence counts, including twice in December 2017. He had an outstanding bench warrant from those cases, which was issued in February 2021 when he failed to appear for a probation review hearing, court records show.

Though sources mentioned his bench warrant in the aftermath of the encounter that left Deaughn Willis dead, that warrant had nothing to do with officers showing up to the apartment Saturday afternoon looking for his twin.

Still, the backdrop of domestic violence underscores an alarming trend both in Baton Rouge and across the country: more domestic violence cases during the pandemic. Experts have pointed to a confluence of factors likely responsible for the increase, including lockdowns and pandemic hardship, increased financial stress and issues with childcare and education.

East Baton Rouge jail records show an even more pronounced spike over the Christmas holiday, an influx of recent domestic abuse arrests now plaguing the local court system. That followed a year of record-breaking domestic and intimate partner homicides, which rose to 35 parishwide in 2021, compared to 19 the year before.

Such cases present unique challenges for both law enforcement officers and the courts.

In April 2020, during the earliest months of the pandemic, a domestic violence suspect attacked Baton Rouge police, shooting one officer to death and severely wounding another.

Police were searching for the suspect, Ronnie Kato, who had allegedly opened fire during an argument with his girlfriend hours earlier, leaving her stepfather dead before fleeing the scene. Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. died in the attack, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Kato.