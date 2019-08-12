Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jacob Henson, 35, 12031 Pheasantwood Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited and urinating in public.
- Allen Locke, 39, 1790 Peck Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Rebecca Whitehead, 38, 9523 Overwood Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and driver's license suspended or revoked.