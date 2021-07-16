A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning following an argument, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting took place in the 2200 block of Harelson Street around 10:24 a.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Charles Wade, 25, was arguing with Darryl Weber Jr., 32, and another person, McKneely said. During the argument, Wade shot Weber with a handgun. Weber was pronounced dead at the scene.
McKneely said Wade turned himself in and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of manslaughter.
Anyone with relevant information urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).