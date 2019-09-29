A 48-year-old woman was killed, and a 62-year-old man has been arrested in what the Livingston Parish sheriff describes as an apparent case of domestic violence Saturday night.
Deputies were called just before 7 p.m. to the 19000 block of McLin Road.
The victim has been identified as Carol Hutchinson, of Livingston.
Sheriff Jason Ard said multiple rounds were fired at the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Errol W. Hicks was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a count of second-degree murder.