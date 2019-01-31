Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Calen Martin, 21, 37287 Pass Manchac Lane, Prairieville, second-offense DWI, speeding, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Blaine Stiles, 64, 414 Marguerite Blvd., Lafayette, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and expired registration.