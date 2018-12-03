The two remaining co-defendants accused in a November overdose death at a sober-living home — one who also overdosed that day but was revived — were arrested Monday.

Three facing second-degree murder count after sober living facility heroin overdose death Three relapsing residents of a substance abuse recovery center are accused of purchasing heroin for a first-time user — also a resident of the…

Baylor Johnson, 19, and Lambert Louviere, 24, are accused along with 24-year-old Tyler Castro of completing the transaction for heroin that would later kill Dylan McClendon, officials said. The three men were each booked on principal to second-degree murder in the Nov. 20 death. Jonson and Louviere were arrested Monday. Castro has since posted his $75,000 bail after his Friday arrest, according to online jail records.

The four men were all residents of a substance abuse recovery center, arrest reports say. Before the overdose, Johnson, Louviere and Castro went to Livingston Parish to buy heroin for themselves and McClendon. The 23-year-old who later died had allegedly never used heroin before, but gave the three other men $20 to buy him the drug.

Castro told investigators all four men ingested the heroin upon their return to the sober home. Hours later, Louviere woke Castro up about 2 a.m., saying McLendon was dead and Johnson was overdosing. According to the arrest reports, an employee of the sober facility deployed Naloxone spray on both overdosing men, but was only able to revive Johnson.

+4 Three heroin deaths, three different charges Much like the differences in heroin from dealer to dealer, batch to batch, unique factors in the cases of three men originally accused of murd…