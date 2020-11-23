Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are looking for the man videoed setting a gas pump on fire at an Airline Highway Circle K on Monday morning. Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread, a department spokesperson said.
The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at the Circle K store at 5050 Airline Highway. At the scene, firefighters discovered a small fire around a gas pump that they were able to extinguish quickly, Curte Monte, a fire department spokesman said.
Security video shows a man in a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulling up to the gas pump, then using the nozzle to douse the pump with gasoline and igniting it, before driving away.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.