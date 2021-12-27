As domestic violence plagues communities across Louisiana, often with deadly results, a recent state legislative audit presents a damning account of how the state is responding, including a dire shortage of shelter beds and inconsistent enforcement of laws intended to protect victims.
Officials completed the audit in response to Louisiana's extremely high rate of female homicide, which in 2017 became the second-highest in the nation, largely because of deadly domestic violence cases.
In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, domestic violence and intimate partner homicides rose from 19 last year to 35 so far in 2021.
"Whether it's COVID or whether it's something else, there's no getting around the fact that the last two years have been really bad," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "Survivors are facing a lot of barriers when they're trying to get to safety."
For domestic violence victims in Louisiana seeking protection from their abusers, finding a shelter with available beds could be the first major obstacle, one that thousands of people face each year, according to the legislative audit released last week.
Between 2015 and 2020, the audit found shelters were unable to accommodate an average of 2,659 requests annually.
"You've got a state like Louisiana with really high domestic violence homicide homicide rates, and when you have that many requests being turned away, that's really terrifying," Wineski said.
The entire state had only 16 domestic violence shelters with a total of 386 beds, according to 2020 data cited in the report. Another 36 offices provide other services for victims, such as counseling, advocacy and crisis intervention.
"Emergency services, such as safe housing, and supportive services that assist in gaining independence are important because the time immediately following someone leaving an abusive relationship is the most dangerous," auditors wrote. "Many victims have no support system or financial resources and fear homelessness, losing custody of their children, or additional threats from their abuser."
Limited shelter capacity is especially challenging in more rural areas of the state, where facilities are few and far between. For victims in areas without public transportation, getting them often life-saving help requires expensive Uber or Lyft rides across parish lines to a shelter in a confidential location.
In central Louisiana, the situation is incredibly dire, the report says. Rapides Parish issued 849 protective orders in 2020 — the tenth-highest number in the state — but there is no domestic violence shelter for hundreds of miles.
The audit flags another major problem: state laws designed to protect victims after they report abuse are not always enforced or upheld.
Legislation passed in 2018 requires sheriffs to submit proof to the state protective order registry that their deputies served an order — many of them against alleged abusers. A protective order, which is designed to deter repeated physical abuse, is a critical step in holding perpetrators accountable in the legal system, the audit said.
But the orders are only enforceable if served, and the audit noted some sheriffs did not submit proof of service to the database. That could lead to a final protective order being dismissed in court.
Without notifying the alleged abuser of a protective order, the sheriff's office cannot ensure that certain provisions in the document are followed, such as requiring an abuser to forfeit any firearms. As studies have shown time and again, a perpetrator with a gun is substantially more likely to kill a domestic violence victim.
Anyone barred from possessing firearms following a domestic violence conviction or the ruling on a final protective order must relinquish them to the sheriff's office within 48 hours after the judge's order, according to another state law passed in 2018.
The audit found most sheriffs had the required forms to transfer firearms, but they sometimes lacked policies and procedures to receive the guns. Others didn't keep statistics of the guns they received.
The report recommended adding mechanisms for oversight, a suggestion Wineski wholeheartedly embraces.
"We work really hard to pass laws that keep survivors safe," she said. "But a lot of times the laws passed don't have any mechanism for enforcement built in. They don't have teeth. The way we get them passed is by not giving them teeth."
Other concerns include lack of mandatory training for judges and district attorneys, who interact with survivors extensively after an abuser has been arrested. Despite state law requiring a domestic violence awareness training program for law enforcement officers, the Louisiana Center on Law Enforcement has not completed the program.
The auditors also noted widespread funding issues.
In Louisiana, 90% of funding for domestic violence programs come from federal grants. The awards often have specific requirements dictating how the money is spent, which can be limiting for providers, according to the report. State funding sources are more flexible, but are in short supply.
The audit suggests Louisiana legislators "consider more consistent and flexible funding for programs that address domestic violence so that providers are better able to address gaps in services."
"We have been saying for a long time that these domestic violence programs need adequate resources and funding to do the lifesaving work with which they've been tasked," Wineski said. "The work that they do is effective. It's based in evidence, it saves lives, it does help keep people safe. They just need the resources to do it."