A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in the Sept. 1, 2018 killing of 28-year-old Jerry Spain, Baton Rouge police announced Wednesday.

Warren Davis, 35, of 650 North Ardenwood Drive, was arrested and will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, police said.

Davis is accused of fatally shooting Spain around 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive.

Police said Crime Stoppers tips helped the investigation.

The shooting occurred outside an apartment complex off North Harrels Ferry Road. Balloons were placed at the scene and messages of "RIP Spud" were spray painted in a parking area and on a nearby building in the days following Spain's death.

A second floor apartment in the same building appeared burned out and firefighters had responded to reports of a fire there just hours after the shooting. But officials said then that they didn't believe the two incidents were connected.

