Editor's note: This story includes descriptions of sexual abuse of children.
A former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy who with his wife faces 150 felony charges alleging first-degree rape, production of child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that children later ate at school is hoping to cut a deal with prosecutors.
Dennis Perkins’ attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, told a judge Friday his client was considering a plea deal to “spare all of us” a trial and asked the judge for the trial’s scheduled July 12 start to be delayed in order for the deal to be negotiated.
Perkins had asked previously to let him stand trial separately from his wife, Cynthia, a former school teacher. His hope for a plea agreement came up at a court hearing Friday in Livingston.
A five-year investigation ended with dozens of charges against the couple, plus additional accusations against another woman. The victims include two children, two adults, and a dog.
Ahead of the hearing, Dennis Perkins, 45, said his wife's testimony would harm his defense. A judge had said previously prosecutors could introduce some evidence pertaining only to Cynthia Perkins, with other evidence presented only against Dennis Perkins.
Because the couple was indicted in the same document, their criminal cases by default would proceed through the court system together. Dennis Perkins wants the charges split up.
Cynthia Perkins, 36 and a former English teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker, had been married to Dennis Perkins for a bit more than a year before they were charged, and subsequently filed for divorce claiming she was afraid of him.
Ambeau said Cynthia Perkins plans to argue during the trial that Dennis Perkins was the mastermind of the crimes and forced her to take part, making it impossible for them to stand trial together.
District Judge Erika Sledge said she would rule on the request to separate the cases sometime next week.
Prosecutors said evidence seized from Dennis Perkins' computer and a hard drive included more than 60 images that showed sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken with hidden cameras, authorities said.
Investigators also found photos of a man, believed to be Dennis Perkins, contaminating petit fours pastries with a bodily fluid. They also found photos of juveniles at school eating petit fours.
In all, the couple faces a combined 150 felony charges, including first-degree rape, production of child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and mingling harmful substances.