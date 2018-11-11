An Oklahoma officer who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man will no longer speak at a law enforcement conference in Baton Rouge because the association organizing the event rescinded her invitation following backlash from civil rights leaders.

Rogers County Sheriff's Deputy Betty Shelby was scheduled to speak on the topic "Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident" at the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association meeting this week in Baton Rouge.

Shelby resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after her manslaughter acquittal last year in the 2016 killing of Terence Crutcher, who had his hands up when Shelby shot him. She argued she thought Crutcher was reaching into his SUV.

The association issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, saying they had rescinded her invitation after "careful consideration of all perspectives of national, state and local leaders."

"We realize now there are people around the country who do not understand why we would present this case or how our investigators could learn and benefit from hearing the case presentation which led to her arrest, prosecution and ultimate acquittal," the statement read.

Association leadership said in the statement that they wanted to present Crutcher's case so that conference attendees could "decide what they might do in the same situation had they been the lead investigator."

The association to rescind Shelby's invitation came after the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund sent a letter on Friday to express concern and opposition to the planned speaking engagement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.