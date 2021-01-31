A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a Jan. 27 armed robbery and shooting on Southern University's campus, police documents said.
Deamoniee Hawkins, 19, who is not a Southern University student, was charged in the armed robbery.
On Jan. 27 just before 1 p.m., the Southern Police Department received a call about a gunshot fired in the parking lot of apartment building 300, an affidavit says. The caller told police he saw a man pulling a gun back into the passenger window of a gold Chrysler 300.
Officers identified and tried to stop the suspected vehicle, but the driver took them on a high-speed chase, the documents say.
Police reported seeing a gun thrown from the Chrysler's driver side window as the chase continued down Scenic Highway. The suspect's vehicle, which continued to speed through traffic, evaded police. Authorities then called off the chase.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and University Police set up a perimeter and located the firearm.
Police obtained surveillance video of the incident, which showed three males — Hawkins and two unknown males — committing the armed robbery, the documents say.
The victim, a Southern University student, told police he was trying to buy drugs from the males, the affidavit says. But when the student met with the group, they attacked him, the documents said.
After getting into the vehicle, Hawkins sped off while one of the unidentified males fired a shot from the passenger side window as they left the scene, the affidavit says.
Hawkins faces multiple charges, including attempted armed robbery with a firearm, illegally carrying and discharging a weapon on school property, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. His bond was set at $162,500.