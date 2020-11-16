A Denham Springs woman was arrested Monday, accused of killing a man with a single gunshot Sunday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Salem Cemetery Road in Walker, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
Deputies arriving at the scene found the body of the victim, Jacob Posey, 32.
Dana Bozeman, 30, of Denham Springs, was booked Monday into the Livingston Parish jail on a count of second-degree murder.
Through their investigation, detectives have determined that there was an argument between the two, before the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said
Bail has been set at $150,000.