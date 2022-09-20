While detectives don't have a suspect in Friday's fatal Government Street shooting of LSU senior Allison Rice, Baton Rouge police say they believe the killing was a "random act" that took place as Rice attempted to turn around at a train crossing.
"I can't recall anything like that happening before," said BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
McKneely said the department has received multiple calls from potential witnesses and is talking with owners of local businesses who might have surveillance footage.
Based on evidence at the scene, including the direction in which Rice's car was facing when it was found, McKneely said detectives believe Rice had been stopped at the railroad crossing by a passing train and was attempting to turn her car around when she was shot.
He said there's currently nothing to suggest that Rice was specifically targeted.
On Friday, police were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Government Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found Rice inside her vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Rice, 21, was set to graduate from LSU in May with a degree in marketing. Her family described her as a bubbly "free spirit" who was close with her large extended family.
Her death has reverberated through the LSU community. Tiger Stadium paused for a moment of silence honoring Rice on Saturday before a game, and there has been an outpouring of support on social media.
A memorial of flowers and photos sprang up near the site of the shooting.
The killing was the 74th in East Baton Rouge Parish since Jan. 1, according to records kept by The Advocate.