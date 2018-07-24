A body found dismembered in a wooded area of Livingston Parish this week was that of an Ascension Parish man reported missing in early July.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the parish coroner identified the body Tuesday as that of Michael Neufeld, 26, of Donaldsonville. Evidence collected by deputies executing a search warrant at a house south of Walker on Sunday led them to a wooded area off Hood Road 5 miles away.

Ard has said investigators believe Neufeld was killed about three weeks ago. Deputies conducted a search at 26548 Evelyn Drive, off Walker Road South, after Ascension Parish officials developed information in their missing-person's case.

A Jeep the victim drove was found Tuesday in Baton Rouge, driven by two people subsequently accused of stealing it.

The victim’s brother, Robert Neufeld, told The Advocate in an interview that his mother reported him missing to police July 2. The victim lived with his mother in Gonzales, and he had left home June 30 and not returned.

“(Michael Neufeld) really cared about my mom,” Robert Neufeld said. “It was not like him to disappear and not tell us where he was going.”

Robert Neufeld said he has since learned that his brother had agreed to drive a friend to the home on Evelyn Drive. It wasn’t clear Tuesday what had taken place in the house, but Neufeld said his brother was shot before his body was mutilated.

“To go the extra step of cutting people up and getting rid of him; it’s unbearable,” Neufeld said.

The victim’s brother said he does not believe the killing was planned and also that his brother did not know the perpetrators.

“We have the peace of mind they got the people who did it to him, but it’s not going to get him back,” Neufeld said. Neufeld said his brother leaves behind a young daughter.

“Michael was full of life,” Neufeld said. “He loved his little girl with all his heart.”

Neufeld said the victim grew up in Las Vegas and moved to Louisiana after the housing crash several years ago because their mother worked in real estate. Michael Neufeld had held jobs as an ironworker, but he was recently not working after a hernia surgery.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight people so far in connection with Michael Neufeld’s death. Charges include second-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder and mutilating or disinterring human remains.

Central to the investigation is the house on Evelyn Drive. Ard has said it was the place where a successful search warrant was conducted and that it had been the site of a “gathering.”

It is also the home of one of the suspects, and the place another one of the suspects was arrested recently on unrelated charges.

Robert Taylor, 43, who is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, lives at the Evelyn Drive address, sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Steele said.

Another suspect, Martin Morgan, 31, of Zachary, had been arrested at that address on a warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish on July 2, Steele said. Morgan, who is accused of second-degree murder in Neufeld’s death, was arrested at that time for a June armed robbery he is accused of committing in Zachary. He has been held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center since, according to online booking records.

Also arrested:

Duane Bissell, 27, Amite, second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, and mutilating or disinterring human remains.

William Byars, 37, accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, drug possession and illegal carrying of weapons.

Tony Kile Jr., 27, Denham Springs, counts not available.

Ashton Hanchey, 28, Zachary, counts not available.

Cheyenne Smith, 18, Zachary, counts not available.

Nancy Logarbo, 26, Gonzales, counts not available.

Near Taylor’s home — a green house on piers with a child’s playhouse in the back yard — neighbors gathered on driveways and in the street while trying to make sense of what had just rattled their Quail Run Acres subdivision.

Located off Walker South Road and south of I-12, the neighborhood had has been a quiet area of families, with the exception of the green house where traffic had come in and out at all hours for the past one to two years.

Some residents, who didn’t want to be named, said the man who lived at the house, Taylor, is a “good dude” and neighbor who worked on cars and leather goods and is involved in the Cub Scouts, but they weren’t as sure about the many visitors through the night.

Also Tuesday, Baton Rouge police found the red Jeep Wrangler authorities had been seeking in connection with the case. Department Spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said officers stopped the vehicle about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Scenic Highway and Spanish Town Road after someone reported having spotted it in that area.

Coppola said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen, and its two occupants were arrested during the traffic stop. Anthony Hall and Latashia Williams were booked into Parish Prison on theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators don't believe that Hall and Williams were involved in Neufeld's death, Coppola said. It's unclear how they obtained the vehicle.

Coppola said the vehicle belongs to a family member of the victim, and it was released to the family after the traffic stop.

A neighbor on Evelyn Drive had recalled seeing a red Jeep at the house a few weeks ago, around when authorities surrounded the home in the late afternoon of July 2.

Advocate Staff Writers David Mitchell and Lea Skene contributed to this story.