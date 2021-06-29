A divided civil service board has upheld a reprimand issued to a veteran Baton Rouge police officer in 2019. The vote came after almost six hours of testimony before the board — the latest public showdown between BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and his challengers inside the department.

John Dauthier, who was recently demoted from sergeant to corporal after an unrelated internal investigation, had appealed a letter of caution that accused him of shirking duties, a violation of BRPD policy. Such letters are a relatively minor form of officer discipline, more like a warning than a speeding ticket.

But Dauthier filed his appeal nonetheless because he felt the discipline was unfair. The letter accused him of failing to properly review the bodycam footage of an officer in the BRPD early intervention program: Marshall McDermitt, who was later fired after cell phone video showed him repeatedly punching a bloodied suspect in Tigerland — actions his superiors said amounted to excessive force.

During his tenure leading the department, Paul has spent more time than most chiefs appearing before the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which oversees discipline for city police and firefighters.

The frequent lengthy appeal hearings end up costing Baton Rouge taxpayers because attorneys for Paul contract with the city. The disciplined officers, however, typically rely on BRPD union funds to finance their legal representation.

When Paul asked the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in February to increase the amount of money he can spend on outside counsel, he pointed to an uptick in discipline appeals. He used the Dauthier letter of caution as an example, saying officers are more often appealing minor discipline sentences.

Dauthier has repeatedly criticized the current BRPD administration for its discipline practices.

At the hearing Monday, arguments from the disciplined officer, the chief and their attorneys were roundabout, rambling and sometimes far removed from the specific case at hand. Many lines of questioning delved into minute details about potential missteps and missed red flags.

Dauthier, a 20-year veteran of the department, was working in the BRPD internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018, but requested a transfer into street patrols because he had issues with how the new administration was handling officer discipline, records show. He was transferred to Second District as a supervisor.

One of his subordinates was McDermitt. Dauthier volunteered to monitor the less experienced officer when he was enrolled in the early intervention program — which Dauthier had been overseeing before he left internal affairs, according to testimony during the hearing.

The monitoring included, among other things, periodically reviewing bodycam footage. Instead of watching all videos in their entirety, Dauthier said he scrolled past the interludes when McDermitt was alone and focused instead on his interactions with the public. McDermitt had been enrolled into the early intervention program after he was disciplined for using profane language to members of the public.

When the board chair asked whether Dauthier was considered at fault for failing to prevent the Tigerland incident that got McDermitt fired, attorneys for the chief erupted with indignation, saying no one was making that claim. Other board members asked Dauthier how he expected to properly monitor McDermitt without watching the bodycam videos from start to finish, saying he should know better given his experience overseeing the program.

The board ultimately voted 3-2 in support of the chief, with the "no" votes coming from the two first responders on the panel: Board Chair Robb Moruzzi, who represents the police department, and John Smith representing the fire department.

Clifton Ivey, an attorney representing Dauthier, said they plan to appeal again after the board decision. That means asking a district court judge to review the case and either uphold or overturn the shirking duties violation.

Dauthier has also appealed a more recent and more serious discipline sentence, which is scheduled for a board hearing next month. In that case, he was suspended for 60 days without pay and demoted after the chief accused him of violating several BRPD policies, including use of force, when officers accidentally showed up at the wrong house while investigating a medical call.