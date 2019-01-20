East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a Baton Rouge restaurant.
Video surveillance showed a man using a tire tool to break a rear window on the drive-thru side of Adams Grill at 12275 Plank Road, according to a release from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. Video shows the man entering the restaurant’s office, prying open a filing cabinet and removing cash before fleeing at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the release said.
Footage also showed a white or gray truck dropping off the suspect, per Hicks.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.