After drug overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish nearly doubled in 2020 compared to the previous year, local officials are worried that 2021 is off to an even worse start.
Already, 22 people have died from an overdose this year, with toxicology screens still pending for upwards of 20 more, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark. If the deaths continue on pace, 2021 could surpass last year's record number of 245 lives lost to drug overdoses, the vast majority involving opioids.
"These numbers represent 245 of our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones," said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. "These individuals are no longer with us today. We can't stand to continue to lose hundreds of our residents each year to this opioid epidemic."
Local officials hosted a press conference Tuesday to address the trend and announce new efforts to help people struggling with addiction. Other attendees included people in recovery, advocates and families who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses.
The virus has caused people to isolate themselves, limiting their access to drug treatment and making it more difficult for them to seek help. This has proven deadly in a community that has been fighting an opioid epidemic for the better part of a decade.
Officials said communities of color across East Baton Rouge experienced a notable increase in overdose deaths last year, increasing from 29% of the parishwide death toll in 2019 to 41% in 2020 — even as the coronavirus pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on Black Americans. The increase was especially pronounced among women of color. Unlike with the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of people who lost their lives are 40 or younger.
The "overwhelming culprit" is the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has dominated the drug scene in Baton Rouge in recent years, according to Clark.
While the overuse of prescription drugs and heroin marked the early days of the opioid crisis, Clark has seen more and more deaths where dealers either combine fentanyl with heroin or pass it off as another drug — both with deadly consequences.
In response to the steadily rising numbers, Tonja Myles, a local advocate who has been in recovery for more than three decades, announced a handful of new initiatives aimed at preventing overdose deaths and providing critical support to those in the throes of addiction.
The "Whenever You Are Ready" initiative provides push cards that list contact information for substance abuse treatment; "Ride or Die" will help transport people to treatment facilities; and, on "Sober Saturdays," outreach teams will dispatch to hotspot neighborhoods to directly connect with people seeking treatment and resources.
The initiatives, which focus on serving people going through every stage of addiction, whether or not they are ready to try treatment, are privately funded and supported by parish officials.
"We are losing people every day," Myles said. "We want to help. We want to be part of the solution. In this room, you're looking at over 200 years worth of sobriety — 200 years of combined. We still have a lot of work to do."
Myles also helped facilitate a separate presentation earlier Tuesday morning that was hosted by Capital Area Human Services and aimed at educating local religious leaders about the signs of addiction and available treatment options and support services in and around Baton Rouge. The agency, which is the largest government-funded provider of mental health and addiction services in the region, has developed a toolkit for churches to better help their members affected by addiction.
Available resources range from medication assisted treatment and counseling to clean needles and Narcan, all aimed at saving lives.
Citing data that show it often takes years or decades for people to achieve lasting sobriety, Myles said "that's where the faith part comes in." She said the goal is to give churches the tools to provide adequate support for people turning to their religious communities, desperate for a solution to their own addiction or wondering how to help someone else.
While officials agreed law enforcement cannot arrest their way out of the problem, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office seeks to hold dealers accountable.
"We want to identify those selling to our most vulnerable population as much as possible so we can get them help before it's too late," Moore said during the press conference. "These are bright people with great families in unfortunate situations. By using the data and uniting our efforts, we can reduce these numbers and give people their lives back."
Rochelle Daigle, who co-founded the harm reduction organization Agape Angels and spoke at the press conference, said that she has been in the recovery industry for a long time and has never seen so much involvement from local partners.
"We get callous to people passing away from addiction, but every single time it knocks me off my feet," she said. "I think the problem is … the shame that's connected to being an addict or being an alcoholic is so strong that people don't want to ask for help anymore. We're here as a community to try and save them."