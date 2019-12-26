An inmate has died after setting himself on fire in a suicide attempt at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Ken Pastorick, Department of Corrections spokesperson, said 62-year-old Joel Baker was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns around 8 a.m. Sunday. DOC officials and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators said they believe he set himself on fire in a suicide attempt.
He was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment following the incident and died on Christmas Eve, Pastorick said.
Baker was in prison for multiple sex convictions out of Franklin Parish in 1989, including life for three counts of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated oral sexual battery and one count of sexual battery.
Pastorick said there was no indication of foul play, through the investigation continues.