Deputies arrested a Roseland man after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife during an argument on Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Highway 1058 in Roseland, according to Chief James Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Christy Lee Jones, 49, dead inside of her home, Travis said. They believe the shooting took place just before their office was notified.

Jason Saizan, 55, told detectives he shot and killed Jones, his ex-wife, during a dispute. He was arrested on second-degree murder.