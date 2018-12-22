Three arrested in armed robbery
Three men were arrested on armed robbery charges Saturday, resulting in a Baton Rouge police officer discharging his weapon when one attempted to evade arrest.
Hannibal Parms, 26, and Rayshaun Parms, 24, both of 38270 N. Robert Dr. in Gonzales, and Demetre Rosenberger, 25, 9696 Lewis St., were arrested following an armed robbery on Boulevard de Province shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
The accused fled the scene following the alleged robbery, and officers stopped the accused’s vehicle in the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard. When asked to exit the vehicle, Hannibal Parms stepped out with a firearm in hand and ran westbound on Florida, according to an arrest affidavit.
Documents show a Baton Rouge police corporal identified in paperwork only as "Magee" fired his weapon, but officers were not able to provide additional information. Hannibal Parms was later apprehended in the 12300 block of Shay Avenue.
Rayshaun Parms and Rosenberger remained on the scene when stopped by officers.
Police said once the three suspects were in police custody, officers brought the robbery victims to the scene where they positively identified the alleged robbers and their vehicle.
Hannibal Parms was booked on counts of armed robbery, resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Rayshaun Parms was booked on charges of armed robbery, and Rosenberger was booked on charges of armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
It wasn't immediately known how many people were robbed or what was taken.
BR man arrested on dog fighting counts
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on 19 counts of felony dogfighting after Baton Rouge Police and Animal Control and Rescue Center officers discovered emaciated, injured dogs and dogfighting equipment in his home.
Kevin James Valentine, 55, 10154 Bowman Ave., was arrested after officers discovered 19 dogs in poor condition and a treadmill, bottles of peroxide, wound care supplies and supplements, equipment typically utilized in dogfighting.
Animal Control recovered the 19 dogs, including eight males, eight females, two female puppies and one male puppy Friday. Nine dogs had visible bite marks on their bodies, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Valentine told officers eight of the animals belonged to him, while the others belonged to his wife.
Authorities book seven on suspicion of DWI
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Malcolm Branch, 61, 13423 Mai Frances Rd., first-offense DWI, driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
- Warren Clark, 42, 3517 Chippewa, second-offense DWI, driving left of center, driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Lane Fontenot, 27, 226 N. Gum, Melville, first-offense DWI, driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Francis Lopez, 42, 8388 Highway 448, Greensburg, second-offense DWI.
- Rodriguez Lopez, 42, 8388 Highway 448, Greensburg, second offense DWI.
- Victor Torres, 31, 23650 Eden, Plaquemine, driving while intoxicated.
- Markella Wyre, 30, 1100 S. Foster Dr., driving while intoxicated, hit and run, license plate required, driving on a suspended or revoked license.